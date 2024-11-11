West Orange HS unveils new tennis courts

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School recently celebrated the unveiling of brand-new tennis courts on campus, marking an exciting development for student-athletes, physical education classes and the entire community.

The long-awaited project, managed by the West Orange Township, brings a state-of-the-art facility to students and residents alike, offering a fresh new home for the high school tennis teams and a top-notch recreational space for local tennis enthusiasts.

The motivation behind constructing new courts stemmed from a need to address repeated water damage, which had compromised the court surface over the years. Rather than continuing to patch up the old courts, the township decided to rebuild them entirely, thanks to the diligent efforts of the West Orange Recreation Office. Under the leadership of Bill Kehoe and Edwin Johnson, the project received full support, ensuring a facility that would stand strong for years to come.

The opening ceremony showcased the excitement of West Orange’s tennis teams. The energy was electric as the players stepped on the courts, thrilled to have a modernized space that enhances both play and spectator experiences. The upgraded facility promises to elevate the game environment, making it more enjoyable not only for athletes, but also for fans and supporters.

In addition to the new surface, the courts boast energy-efficient LED lights, making this the first outdoor sports facility in West Orange to offer such lighting. These lights will allow for both day and evening play, making the courts a community hub. With better sight-lines for spectators and a modernized design, these courts promise to enhance the game-day experience for players and fans alike.

The project’s success is due in part to the collaboration between several groups, including the West Orange Board of Education, the town council, the mayor’s office and the recreation office. BOE President Brian Rock, Superintendent Hayden Moore, Principal Oscar Guerrero, and coaches Jeffrey Mazurek and Michael Marini were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with the varsity girls’ and boys’ tennis teams.

The new courts will be a significant asset to the high school’s athletic program, drawing in new players and raising the profile of tennis within the community. After two years of practicing at O’Connor Park, the WOHS tennis teams are thrilled to have a true home base on campus. The facility will not only support existing athletes, but will also inspire future generations of players, contributing to the growth of tennis town wide across all ages and levels.

As these courts become a central recreational space, the high school hopes to foster even greater ties between the school and the West Orange community. Local residents are encouraged to enjoy the courts during open hours, adding to the vibrant sports culture in West Orange.

With this exceptional facility now complete, West Orange High School and the township look forward to welcoming athletes, students and community members to enjoy and support this new chapter for tennis in town.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association