West Orange HS wrestlers give good efforts at state finals in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School wrestlers Nicholas Adams and Jazzira Lopez gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys and girls wrestling state individual championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday to Friday, March 6-8.

In the boys championships, Adams was seeded 20th in the 138-pound weight class. In the preliminary round, the senior decisioned No. 13 seed Noah Zindaki, of Wayne Valley, by a 9-5 score. In the wrestleback bracket, Adams won a 6-5 decision over Ariel Azeredo, of Union, before dropping a tough 8-4 sudden victory decision to Brandon Beres, of Mount Olive, to end his run. Adams finished his senior season at 40-4.

In the girls championships, Lopez was the No. 11 seed in the 114-pound class. The junior was pinned by No. 6 seed Madison Blujmental, of Bordentown Regional, in the first round. Lopez then was pinned by No 12 Ellie Kisselbach, of Phillipsburg, in the consolation first round to end her run.

The boys state championships consisted of the top-four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournament, while the girls state championships consisted of the top-three finishers in the four region tournaments. Adams and Lopez were the lone WOHS competitors at their respective state championships.

This season, Adams won the Essex County Tournament title for the second straight year. He also took second place at the NJSIAA’s District 11 tournament at Nutley High School on Feb. 22 and he took third place at the Region 3 tournament at WOHS on March 1.