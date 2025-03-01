West Orange HS wrestlers post success at district tournament

WEST ORANGE/NUTLEY, NJ — Senior Nicholas Adams (138 pounds) and junior Aedan Lopez (157) each finished in second place, while junior Adam Barakat (144) finished in third place to lead the West Orange High School boys wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Association’s District 11 tournament at Nutley High School on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Alex Jena (106), junior Ethan Honore (113), senior Kyle Cassidy (126) and senior Jahid Salaam (285) each took fourth place in their weight classes for WOHS, which finished in fifth place overall.

Adams, Lopez and Barakat qualified for the NJSIAA’s Region 3 tournament, hosted by WOHS, on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and March 1.

District 11

WOHS results

Finals

138: Henrique Ribeiro (Governor Livingston) decisioned Adams, 9-8.

157: Aidan Rotbaum (Nutley) pinned Lopez, 0:37.

Third-place consolations

106: Jirrad Ferrer (Belleville) decisioned Jena, 13-10.

113: Gavin Nobles (Montclair) pinned Honore, 4:20.

126: Salvatore Rosa (Livingston) pinned Cassidy, 1:45.

144: Barakat decisioned Nico Frazier (Glen Ridge), 6-5.

285: John Stockelberg (Verona) pinned Salaam, 3:04.