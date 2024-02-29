West Orange HS wrestlers Rosu and Adams reach state tournament in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Arthur Rosu and Nicholas Adams are going to Atlantic City.

The West Orange High School wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight classes at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 boys tournament, hosted by WOHS, on Saturday, Feb. 24, earning berths for the NJSIAA’s state tournament in Atlantic City.

Rosu, a senior, took third place in the 215-pound class with a pin over Bryan Mejias of Cliffside Park/Ridgefield in the third-place consolation. Rosu went 3-1 in the region tournament.

Adams, a junior, advanced to the 120-pound third-place consolation match after posting an 8-1 decision over Dominic Holler of Caldwell in the wrestleback consolation semifinals. In the third-place match, Adams lost by forfeit to Rafe Fonte to finish fourth, going 2-2 in the tournament.

The top-four finishers in each weight class at the eight region tournaments earn berths for the state tournament, which will take place Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 29-March 2, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Senior 157-pound Sean Harrington was the other WOHS competitor at the region tournament. Harrington finished in fifth place after winning by forfeit over Kevin Wilson of Pope John XXIII of Sparta in the fifth-sixth place consolation bout.

The Region 3 tournament consisted of the top-three finishers in each weight class from the district 9-12 tournaments.

