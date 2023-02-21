West Orange HS wrestling team shines at district tournament, will host Region 3

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team had a good showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 11 state tournament at Livingston High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Mountaineers finished in sixth place out of nine schools.

Arthur Rosu, a junior, won the 190-pound weight class title to lead the WOHS Mountaineers.

Sophomore Nicholas Adams, at 113 pounds, and senior Jaiden Mendez, at 157 pounds, each took second place; senior Justin Barr took third place at 144 pounds; and freshman Aedan Lopez, at 126 pounds, and sophomore Jahid Salaam, at the 285-pound heavyweight class, each took fourth place for West Orange.

Rosu, Mendez, Adams and Barr advanced to the NJSIAA’s Region 3 state tournament hosted by WOHS on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. The top-three finishers in each weight class at the district 9, 10, 11 and 12 tournaments qualified for the Region 3 tournament. The top-four finishers in each weight class in the eight region tournaments qualify for the NJSIAA’s individual championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, March 2-4.

Here are the WOHS results in the finals and third-place consolations at the District 9 tournament:

Finals

113: Logan Brzozowski, Seton Hall Prep, technical fall over Adams 18-3, 5 minutes, 24 seconds.

157: Damian Weaver, Lyndhurst, pinned Mendez 1:27.

190: Rosu decisioned Clark Rich, Seton Hall Prep, 8-2.

Third-place bouts