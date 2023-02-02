West Orange HS wrestling team excels at county tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team finished in fifth place overall out of 22 high schools at the 47th Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Here are the top WOHS wrestlers at the ECT:

Arthur Rosu, a junior, won the 190-pound weight class title. He posted a 7-0 decision win over Clark Rich of Seton Hall Prep in the final.

Jaiden Mendez, a senior, took second place in the 157-pound weight class, losing to Mike Maglione of West Essex Regional High School by a 10-7 decision in the final. West Essex is located in North Caldwell.

Justin Barr, a senior, took third place in the 144-pound weight class, defeating Michael Marzano of Bloomfield High School by a 10-6 decision in the consolation bout for third and fourth place.

Nicholas Adams, a sophomore, took third place in the 113-pound weight class, defeating Dominic Holler of Caldwell High School by a 7-2 decision in the consolation bout for third and fourth place.

Ethan Young, a junior, took eighth place in the 120-pound weight class, losing to Solomon Soriente of Caldwell High School by a pin in 4 minutes, 49 seconds in the consolation bout for seventh place and eighth place.

Aedan Lopez, a freshman, took eighth place in the 126-pound weight class, losing to Jayden Lee of Montclair High School by injury default.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming