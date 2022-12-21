West Orange HS wrestling team excels at Dover to start the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team placed third at the Dover Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, to start the season.

Justin Barr, at 144 pounds, and Arthur Rosu, at 190 pounds, won individual championships in their respective weight classes to lead the WOHS Mountaineers. Barr and Rosu combined for five pins on the day, dominating their opponents to capture gold.

Nicholas Adams, at 113 pounds, had an impressive day, reaching the finals after upsetting the second seed in the semifinals, and ultimately earned a silver medal. Ethan Young, at 120; Jaiden Mendez, at 157; and Ethan Alvarenga-Soler, at 165, all found a spot on the podium, finishing third in their respective weight classes.

Other placewinners for the Mountaineers are as follows:

Sean Harrington, fourth place, 150 pounds.

Aedan Lopez, fifth place, 126 pounds.

Jahid “Tank” Salaam, fifth place, 285 pounds.

The Mountaineers will host the Timothy Groves Tournament on Friday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m.

West Orange will take part in a tournament at North Bergen High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 9 a.m., and will participate in a tournament at Middletown South High School on Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 a.m.