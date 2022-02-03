West Orange HS wrestling team gives good efforts at the ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team finished in 11th place in the team standings among the 22 schools at the Essex County Tournament held at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

West Essex won the team title. Livingston was second, and Seton Hall Prep was third.

Arthur Rosu placed fifth in the 215-pound weight class to lead the Mountaineers. In the fifth- and sixth-place consolation bout, Rosu pinned East Side’s Shawn Cartagena in 50 seconds.

The Mountaineers had other good showings.

Justin Barr took fourth place in the 144-pound weight class after losing to Seton Hall Prep’s Nicholas Orejola by an 8-4 decision in the consolation.

Matt Regateiro took sixth place in the 165-pound weight class, falling to Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Cerreto by a 7-2 decision in the consolation.

Sean Harrington took seventh place in the 150-pound weight class with a 6-1 decision over Verona’s Joel Gonzalez.

Team scores: West Essex, 274 points; Livingston, 265 points; Seton Hall Prep, 197 points; Irvington, 132 points; Caldwell, 111.5 points; Verona, 106 points; Millburn, 104 points; Bloomfield, 96 points; St. Benedict’s Prep, 72.5 points; Belleville, 68 points; West Orange, 51 points; Columbia, 48 points; East Side, 43 points; Glen Ridge, 42 points; Montclair, 42 points; Cedar Grove, 37.5 points; Orange, 20 points; Nutley, 17 points; Barringer, 11 points; Newark Academy, 10 points; Newark Collegiate, 5 points; East Orange Campus, 0 points.