West Orange HS wrestling team repeats as Dover Holiday Tournament champions to begin season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys wrestling team started its 2024-25 season off with a first-place finish at the Dover Holiday Tournament for the second consecutive year on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Nick Adams went 3-0 on the day and was a champion in the 138-pound weight class, while Aedan Lopez collected two pins and captured gold in the 157-pound bracket. This was Adams’ second Dover Holiday Tournament championship and Lopez’s first career tournament win.

Adam Barakat (144) and Tank Salaam (285) both went 2-1, reaching the finals in their respective weight classes and earning silver medals.

Freshmen standouts Alex Jena (106) and Eddie Edgar (132) impressed in their first career varsity action. Both went 2-1 and earned bronze medals for their efforts.

  

