West Orange HS wrestling team seeks district tournament success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team seeks a strong showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Association’s District 11 state tournament at Livingston High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Mountaineers won all three matches on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Pompton Lakes High School. They defeated Pompton Lakes 46-33, Kinnelon High School 60-24 and Demarest High School 59-12 to improve to 12-11 on the season.

West Orange, seeded seventh, lost a tough 39-36 decision to second-seeded Clifton High School in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Feb. 6, at Clifton.

The top WOHS wrestlers this season are junior Arthur Rosu at 190 pounds, senior Jaiden Mendez at 157 pounds, senior Justin Barr at 144 pounds and sophomore Nicholas Adams at 113 pounds.

