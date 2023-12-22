West Orange HS wrestling team wins Dover Holiday Tournament championship

Connect on Linked in

DOVER, NJ — The West Orange High School boys varsity wrestling team outpaced nine other schools to win the Dover Holiday Tournament team championship on Dec. 16.

Ten of 14 Mountaineers placed in the top five, and 13 of 14 won at least one match.

The Mountaineers were led by Nick Adams (120 pounds) and Arthur Rosu (190), who each won their respective weight classes in dominant fashion.

Ethan Young (113), Jon Mason Jr. (132), Aedan Lopez (144), Sean Harrington (157) and Daniel Akinboyewa (215) all came home with third-place finishes.

Ethan Honore (106), Kyle Cassidy (126), and Tank Salaam (285) all took fifth place to round out the WOHS placewinners.

This is just the third Dover Holiday Tournament championship in West Orange’s 22 years entering the event.

WOHS will host the Tim Groves Memorial Holiday Tournament at WOHS on Dec. 22.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association