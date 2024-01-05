West Orange HS wrestling team wins tourney titles

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team overtook nine other teams for a second consecutive team tournament championship, this time at the Tim Groves Memorial Tournament at West Orange High School on Dec. 22.

Nick Adams (120 pounds) and Arthur Rosu (190) were individual champions again, with Adams outscoring his opponents, 42-1, over his three matches and Rosu winning both of his matches by first-period pin. Sean Harrington (157) won his first career gold medal in dominant fashion, first with a 14-2 major decision and then with a first-period pin in the finals.

Daniel Akinboyewa (215) earned a silver medal in just his second career varsity tournament. Kyle Cassidy (126), Jon Mason Jr. (132) and Aedan Lopez (144) rounded out the WOHS placewinners, each earning bronze medals.

To start the season, WOHS outpaced nine other schools to win the Dover Holiday Tournament team championship on Dec. 16.

Ten of 14 Mountaineers placed in the top five and 13 of 14 won at least one match.

The Mountaineers were led by Adams (120 pounds) and Rosu (190), who each won their respective weight classes in dominant fashion. Ethan Young (113), Mason (132), Lopez (144), Harrington (157) and Akinboyewa (215) all came home with third-place finishes. Ethan Honore (106), Cassidy (126) and Tank Salaam (285) all took fifth place to round out the WOHS placewinners. This is just the third Dover Holiday Tournament championship in West Orange’s 22 years entering the event.

Here are upcoming WOHS matches:

Jan. 5: vs. North Bergen, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Milburn, with Bayonne and Union, 9 a.m.

Jan. 7: Elizabeth girls tournament

Jan. 10: vs. West Essex, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12: vs. Livingston, 7 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association