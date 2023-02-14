West Orange middle school boys and girls basketball games to be held Feb. 16 at West Orange HS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The highly anticipated middle school basketball showdown is just around the corner, with the Roosevelt and Liberty middle school boys and girls basketball teams ready to showcase their skills on the court. The excitement will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16, at West Orange High School.

The girls game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., followed by the boys game at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free!

Cheerleading squads from both middle schools will be in full force, bringing their boundless energy and enthusiasm to the court providing the perfect backdrop for what promises to be an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

The middle school basketball showdown is expected to be a fantastic showcase of young talent, with both Roosevelt and Liberty middle school players eager to show off their skills and compete for bragging rights. With the games being held at the state-of-the-art West Orange High School gym, fans are in for an evening of top-quality basketball and a thrilling experience they won’t soon forget.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to come witness the future of our boys and girls basketball programs as our next generation of Mountaineers take the court in this exciting basketball showdown.” said Athletic Director Stephan Zichella.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media