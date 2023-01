This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange native Elliot Cadeau announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that he has accepted a basketball scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Cadeau, a junior point guard, attends Link Academy in Branson, Mo. This is his first year at Link Academy; he attended Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell for the past two years.

Photos Courtesy of Brandon Dorf