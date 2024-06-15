West Orange resident Luis Crespo leads Montclair Kimberley Academy tennis team to banner season

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — West Orange resident Luis Crespo was a senior standout at first singles for Montclair Kimberley Academy’s state-ranked boys tennis team during the 2024 spring season.

The Ithaca College-bound Crespo helped MKA (15-6) win the state prep B-Division Tournament team championship and also reach the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament where the Cougars lost to No. 2 ranked Millburn, 4-1.

MKA lost to Pingry, 4-1, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public, North B state tournament after recording 5-0 victories over both Pope John and Bergen Catholic in the early rounds of state match action.

As a standout leader for the Cougar netmen while manning the first singles position and facing some of the top competition in New Jersey high school tennis, Crespo was a reliable performer for the Essex County school.

“Luis is a very confident player who has the mental and physical skills of a terrific all-around tennis player,” said MKA veteran coach Val Azzoli, who earned his 200th victory this past season. “He never gets down on himself and has shown great maturity and perseverance regardless of who he is facing, and he went up against some of the best singles players in the state playing in the first position for us.

“He’ll be a superb college player and I look forward to following his career at Ithaca.”

Crespo won his first two matches in the NJSIAA state singles tournament, winning in straight sets against opponents from Delsea and Pennsville to move into the third round on Monday, June 10.

