West Orange residents Evan Grossman and Liam Hall lead Montclair Kimberley Academy lacrosse team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange residents Evan Grossman and Liam Hall are helping to lead the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team, serving as two of the quad captains for the Cougar laxmen who have been going through the rigors of a challenging season against one of the stronger schedules faced by any Non-Public B team in the state.

Grossman, a junior midfielder, entered recent action with 14 goals and four assists along with 11 ground balls for the 3-8 Cougars who compete in the ultra-tough Waterman Division with fine lacrosse squads such as state-ranked West Essex and Scotch Plains and always dangerous Caldwell.

Hall, a senior who comes from a family lineage of brothers who have also starred at MKA, has been a strong presence as well with nine goals and 12 assists along with 16 ground balls through 11 games.

Coach Dave Giarrusso has been thrilled to have both West Orange residents as important leaders and key players for his MKA team which reached the state prep B-Division Tournament semifinals before falling to eventual champion Rutgers Prep, 11-7, and then losing to second-seeded West Essex, 13-3, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals.

“Evan Grossman was selected as captain for his attitude and work ethic in the off-season,” noted the second-year Cougar head coach who previously directed the Seton Hall Prep program. “Last year he was blessed to play alongside some MKA lacrosse greats, especially offensively with Jake Waldman who is now at Georgetown which is ranked No. 3 in in the nation; Rollins Heath (Kenyon College); Danny D’Angelo (Connecticut College); and OB Sedransk (Tufts).

“He continues to strive to improve and take over the offense as a junior.”

In his career to date Grossman has had 29 goals, eight assists and 28 ground balls.

Hall has also risen to the occasion in 2022 for MKA.

“Liam Hall is a very vocal leader for us, and with older brothers who have also been in the program, he acts as our culture keeper,” said Giarrusso. “He has been around the program his whole life and gives the younger kids a good perspective of what it means to be a teammate and a part of the Cougar lacrosse family.

“His varsity soccer experience is a tremendous asset to his lacrosse IQ, being able to see the field and look for proper angles and spacing.”

Grossman and Hall will continue to lead the Cougars for the remainder of the regular season and then into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public B state tournament where defending champion Pingry appears to still be the team to beat. But MKA has been a big factor in the states, having reached the overall Non-Public B state final last June.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann