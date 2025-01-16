West Orange residents lead Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — The much-improved Montclair Kimberley Academy ice hockey team has received a big boost from veteran defensemen Ibou Conteh and Ayan Flowers. The West Orange residents have helped the Cougars put together one of the top units of resistance in the N.J. Interscholastic Ice Hockey League’s Kelly Division this season.

Conteh, a junior, is also one of the team’s top scorers with four goals and three assists as a terrific two-way talent for MKA, which entered recent action with a 3-3-2 record, a vast improvement over last winter’s 1-15-2 mark.

He scored the game-winning goal in overtime as MKA edged crosstown rival Montclair High, 3-2, in the annual Montclair Cup Game on Dec. 18.

Flowers, who has contributed a goal and two assists as another capable all-around threat, is a senior leader for the Cougars, who have allowed less than two goals per game through the first eight contests this season.

Conteh, Flowers, senior Henry McCann and junior Alex Shilkrot form a terrific interchanging foursome along the blue line, protecting their goaltenders, Daniel Canizares, of Nutley, and James Bronson.