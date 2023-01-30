West Orange senior Marley Stewart is a top scorer for winning Montclair Kimberley Academy boys hoops squad

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Marley Stewart of West Orange, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been the leading scorer and a top all-around player for the Cougars, who entered recent action with an 11-4 record, including a 7-1 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division.

Stewart has been averaging 15 points per game to lead MKA this season after also topping the team last winter with a 16.3 scoring average. The 6-foot-2 backcourt ace also averages 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2 steals per contest.

He scored a career-high 37 points in a regular season contest against Weequahic which was the most points scored in a single game by a Cougar hoopster since current Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving, who also grew up in West Orange, accomplished that feat multiple times back in the 2007-2008 season.

“Marley has worked hard to become a fine all-around player for us,” said MKA veteran coach Tony Stewart. “He has an accurate touch from the perimeter and also drives well to the basket and gets to the foul line with regularity.

“He is a great teammate and works well in getting everyone else involved on the court.”

Stewart and the Cougars won two Essex County Tournament preliminary round games against Golda Och and Verona before falling to 11th-seeded Newark Tech 68-56 in the third prelim round on Jan. 26.

It marked the first time MKA had won two ECT games since reaching the tournament’s quarterfinals vs. Columbia back in 2008.

Stewart transferred to MKA from West Orange High School before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann