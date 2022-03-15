West Orange sixth-grade boys travel basketball team wins Suburban League championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Recreation Department sixth grade boys travel basketball team beat Millburn to win the Suburban League championship this past weekend, March 11-12.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming

  

