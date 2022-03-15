Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Recreation Department sixth grade boys travel basketball team beat Millburn to win the Suburban League championship this past weekend, March 11-12. Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming West Orange sixth-grade boys basketball West Orange sixth-grade boys travel basketball team wins Suburban League championship added by Editor on March 15, 2022View all posts by Editor → COMMENTS
