West Orange soccer players Mason Bashkoff and Arthur Rosu spark Ironbound team to national title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Following their exciting high school season, during which both players had crucial roles in getting the West Orange High School boys soccer team to both the Essex County and the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, finals, Mason Bashkoff and Arthur Rosu traveled to Tampa Bay, Fla., in mid December to compete in the Super Y League National Finals.

Bashkoff, Rosu and the rest of the Ironbound Soccer Club Super Eagles 2005 team went undefeated in five games, playing teams from Virginia and Florida in the group rounds. They ultimately beat a team from Michigan in the semifinals, 2-1, and defeated a familiar team from Manhattan in the finals, 4-0, to be crowned Boys U-16/17 national champions. The win marks the 11th national championship for the Ironbound Soccer Club, which is based out of Newark.

The Super Y League is a youth soccer league with teams from the United States and Canada. Founded in 1999, the Super Y League is dedicated to the progression of future professional players and has steered the course for development of elite clubs, players and coaches.

