West Orange track-and-field athletes impress at national meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls track-and-field team finished the season with strong showings at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and the New Balance Nationals Outdoor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa., both held June 16-19.

Head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson explained, “There are three divisions of competition: Freshman, Emerging Elite/Rising Stars, and Championship. Athletes placing in the top six are considered All-Americans in that division.”

Senior Olivia Prescott took third place in the Emerging Elite shot put and 12th in the Championship-division discus at the Nike Nationals.

At the New Balance Nationals, freshman Taylor Aska placed fifth in the Freshman-division 100-meter dash. Junior Nadya Coleman, sophomore Atiyya Simmons, senior Kourtney Adams and senior Nicole Oshodi took third place in the Rising Stars 4×100 meter relay.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming.