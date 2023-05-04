West Orange’s Evan Grossman sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Evan Grossman of West Orange, a senior attackman at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been the team’s top scorer through the first 10 games with 14 goals and 7 assists for the 1-9 Cougar laxmen.

“We look to Evan for his great leadership and consistently strong play on the field,” said MKA coach Dave Giarrusso. “He continues to do a great job at both ends of the field and has been a steady performer for us throughout his career.”

Grossman has also had 24 ground balls for the Cougar laxmen through the first 10 games.

