West Orange’s Evan Grossman sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

By on Comments Off on West Orange’s Evan Grossman sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team

 

West Orange’s Evan Grossman, wearing No. 23, has been the top scorer for he Montclair Kimberley Academy lacrosse team through the first 10 games.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Evan Grossman of West Orange, a senior attackman at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been the team’s top scorer through the first 10 games with 14 goals and 7 assists for the 1-9 Cougar laxmen.

“We look to Evan for his great leadership and consistently strong play on the field,” said MKA coach Dave Giarrusso. “He continues to do a great job at both ends of the field and has been a steady performer for us throughout his career.”

Grossman has also had 24 ground balls for the Cougar laxmen through the first 10 games.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann

  

West Orange’s Evan Grossman sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy boys lacrosse team added by on
View all posts by Steve Tober →