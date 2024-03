WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Graeme George was a junior contributor to the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys swimming team this past winter, while contributing in both the freestyle sprints and distance events and in the 200 individual medley and 400 free relays.

George helped MKA to a 3-6 overall record and 3-2 mark in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Tober