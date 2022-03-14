West Orange’s Marley Stewart stars for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR — West Orange resident Marley Stewart enjoyed a superb junior season for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team which finished a 10-10 season, including a 6-4 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division.

The 6-foot backcourt ace, who transferred to MKA from West Orange High School, averaged 16.4 points per game for the Cougars who saw their 2021-2022 season come to an end with a 90-64 loss at neighboring Immaculate Conception in the Non-Public, North B state tournament first round on Wednesday, March 2.

“Marley had an excellent season for us,” said veteran MKA coach Tony Jones. He had to sit out the first 30 days of the season in accordance with NJSIAA rules regarding transfers, and his contributions were felt right away. ”He is a multi-talented guard with a tremendous future in the sport and we’re thrilled to know we have him for another season.”

Stewart had one of his finest performances in a late-season 72-68 setback to a good Verona team (15-11) when he sank five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points.

“He’s tough to guard and is a tremendous shooter,” said Verona coach Eric McElroy. “We certainly had our troubles dealing with him.”

As a teammate, Stewart was a blessing to MKA’s chemistry

“Marley is such a good player and a tremendous person and great teammate as well,” said senior 4-year starting forward Brennan Columbia-Walsh, a former Nutley resident and the latest 1,000-point scorer for MKA. “Adding him to our lineup was such a boost to our success over the second half of the season.

“It’s been great to grow in this program and see our team improve this season with a bunch of guys like Marley who are fun to be with on and off the court.”

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann