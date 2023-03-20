West Orange HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

By on

Matos, Touze, Livingston and Wilfong are honored

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team featured four players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Independence Division this season, as selected by the divisional coaches. Sophomore guard Nick Matos made the first team, senior forward Jhensen Touze made the second team, and junior guard Jaden Livingston and sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong each made honorable mention.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Demond Cowins, finished with a 15-11 overall record. They finished in fourth place out of eight teams in the division with a 9-5 division record.

  

