West Orange HS girls track 4×200 shines at nationals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls track-and-field team sent a group of athletes to Boston, Mass., to compete at the New Balance Nationals at The Track at New Balance on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11.

The 4×200-meter relay team took seventh place in the finals in a time of 1 minute, 44.57 seconds.

In the 60-meter dash preliminaries, freshman Corbin Raston took 21st place in 8.06 seconds and junior Atiyya Simmons took 61st place in 8.03. In the 60-meter hurdles preliminaries, senior Shilin Roupe took 44th place in 9.36.