West Orange HS girls basketball team rolls to strong 5-1 start; Kyley Gary-Grayson scores 1,000th career point

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a 5-1 start to the season through Saturday, Dec. 28.

The Mountaineers defeated Abington Heights (Pennsylvania), 65-51, on Sunday, Dec. 15; at Lackawanna College (Pennsylvania); Glen Ridge, 61-34, Thursday, Dec. 19, at Glen Ridge; University, 53-44, in the Brick City Showcase, hosted by Weequahic HS in Newark, on Saturday, Dec. 21; and Old Tappan, 53-35, on Sunday, Dec. 22, at Paramus Catholic.

Senior guard Kyley Gary-Grayson had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists; and senior 6-foot-3 center Anaya Karriem had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals in the win over Glen Ridge. Sophomore guard Rhyan Watt had 13 points with six steals and four assists; freshman guard Taraji Muhammad had five points and five rebounds; and sophomore guard Kennedy Curry had five points.

Karriem posted 20 points, 12 rebounds, nine blocked shots and four steals in the win over University. Gary-Grayson had 17 points with four assists and Watt had 16 points with eight rebounds, five steals and two assists. Curry had two rebounds and senior guard Jordyn Batts had three rebounds.

Gary-Grayson had 21 points with five rebounds, three assists and six steals in the victory over Old Tappan. Karriem had a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Watt had 12 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists. Curry had two points with eight rebounds and four steals, and Batts had four points.

The Mountaineers hosted the West Orange Holiday Showcase tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.

WOHS, ranked No. 18 in the state by NJ.com, defeated Teaneck, ranked No. 13 in the state, by a score of 53-49 on Friday, Dec. 27. Watt had 22 points, seven steals and three assists; and Gary-Grayson had 18 points and four rebounds. Karriem had six points, seven rebounds and three steals; and Curry had seven points, six rebounds and two assists for WOHS, which outscored Teaneck, 29-21, in the second half.

In the game, Gary-Grayson surpassed 1,000 career points.

WOHS fell to Morris Catholic, ranked No.1 in the state, by a score of 53-43, on Saturday, Dec. 28. Karriem had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Watt had 12 points and 11 steals. Grayson-Gary also had nine points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds. Gary-Grayson increased her career total to 1,012 points.