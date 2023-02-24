WOHS girls tracksters compete at Group 4 state meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track-and-field team featured several athletes who competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bennett Athletic Complex in Toms River.

The 4×400-meter relay took 11th place in the finals in a time of 4 minutes, 10.14 seconds.

Sophomore Kaia Alcime took 20th place in the finals of the 400-meter run in 1:02.79. Senior Shilin Roupe took 14th place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles in 8.94, but she did not advance to the finals. Freshman Corbin Raston took 16th place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 7.52, but did not advance to the finals.