WOHS’ Nyah McKinney honored at National Girls & Women in Sports Day gala

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School participated in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association event this past weekend celebrating the 2025 National Girls & Women in Sports Day, officially observed on Feb. 5. This annual celebration honors the achievements of girls and women in sports and highlights their impact and progress. This year, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association partnered with Rutgers University to recognize outstanding female student-athletes from across the state. Each member school was invited to nominate one senior athlete to represent their community, and for West Orange High School, that honor went to Nyah McKinney.

McKinney, a senior with an impressive record, both on and off the field, exemplifies the qualities celebrated on this special day. For her, the recognition is deeply meaningful. “To represent my school at an event like this, honoring female athletes and the progress we’ve made since Title IX, is an incredible honor,” she said. She reflected on the history of NGWSD, originally established to honor Olympian volleyball player Flo Hyman, which has since become a broader celebration of female athletes’ achievements and their positive influence.

A four-year varsity starter and senior captain of the lacrosse team, McKinney has been a driving force in her team’s success. She also contributed as a cheerleader, serving as senior captain, for both football and basketball.

McKinney plans to attend Howard University, where she will continue her lacrosse career on an athletic scholarship and study biology with the goal of becoming a physician assistant. Her advice to younger athletes and her 10-year-old self is simple yet profound: “Ignore the noise and stay true to yourself.”

WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella praised McKinney’s contributions to the school and her representation at NGWSD. “Nyah’s dedication and leadership set a standard for all our student-athletes,” he said. “She’s a shining example of what it means to be a Mountaineer.”

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School