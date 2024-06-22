West Orange HS’ Corbin Raston, boys relay teams earn track medals at the Meet of Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School track and field athletes came home with medals from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12, at Pennsauken.

On the girls side, sophomore Corbin Raston earned the fourth-place medals in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. In the 100-meter dash preliminaries, Raston took fourth place out of 24 runners in 11.97 seconds. Raston advanced to the finals, where she took fourth place out of eight runners in 11.81.

In the 200-meter dash, Raston took fourth place out of 17 runners in 24.40.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team took 24th place in 4:01.98.

On the boys side, the 4×400-meter relay and the 4×800-meter relay both earned the fifth-place medals.

In the 4×400 relay, sophomore Ciaran Brosnan, junior Andres Acosta, junior Gideon Griffin and junior Cooper Harwood ran 3 minutes, 18.49 seconds to finish in fifth place out of 15 teams.

In the 4×800 relay, Acosta, Brosnan, Harwood and junior Lyfe Smith clocked 8:00.33 to finish in fifth place out of 21 teams.

The 4×100-meter relay took 16th place in 42.82. Senior Raza Stanley took 20th place in the triple jump at 43 feet, 3 ⅓ inches.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team also competed at the New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, finishing in 11th place out of 62 teams in a school-record time of 3:16.81. The runners were the same quartet from the Meet of Champions.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Track and Field