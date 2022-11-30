West Orange HS soccer players Justin Scavalla and Mason Bashkoff selected to all-star game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Two senior captains from the championship West Orange High School boys soccer team will play in the Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey senior all-star game on Sunday, Dec. 11. Mason Bashkoff and Justin Scavalla will be two of six Essex County high school seniors in the game, which brings together outstanding senior players from throughout the state. The friendly competition will take place at the Capelli Sports Complex in Tinton Falls.

Senior forward captain Bashkoff finished the season with a team-leading 13 goals and 7 assists, finishing his high school career with 31 goals and 29 assists. Senior goalkeeper captain Scavalla finished the season with a league-topping 139 saves and tallied 249 total saves during his high school career.

“Mason and Justin were the leaders we needed both on and off the field this season. I’ve known both of them since they were just starting out and couldn’t be more proud of the men they’ve become and how the team performed together this season. They deserve all of it,” said boys soccer head coach Doug Nevins.

The WOHS Mountaineers won their state sectional title, were the finalists in the Group 4 state final and finished their historic season 18-3-1.

