WOHS wrestlers Barr, Rosu give good efforts at state tournament in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School wrestlers Justin Barr and Arthur Rosu gave valiant efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state individual tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Barr, a senior, was the 30th seed in the 144-pound weight class. In the first round on Thursday, March 2, Barr lost to third-seeded Ryan Ford of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell by a pin in 1 minute, 31 seconds. The next day, Barr pinned 19th-seeded Noah Pagaduan of Deptford High School in the consolation first round. Barr, unfortunately, then lost by injury default to 13th-seeded Kieran Bruen of Howell High School in the consolation second round to become eliminated.

Rosu, a junior, was the No. 27 seed in the 190-pound weight class. In the first round, Rosu dropped a 5-0 decision to sixth-seeded George Rhodes of Absegami High School. The next day, Rosu dropped a 16-9 decision to 22nd-seeded Mason Brown of Williamstown High School in the consolation first round to become eliminated.

Barr and Rosu were the lone WOHS competitors at the state tournament, which consisted of the top four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournaments. Barr and Rosu each took fourth place at Region 3 hosted by West Orange High School.