WOHS Sports Media Association announces scholarship for West Orange HS athletes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Sports Media Association is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural scholarship for student-athletes at West Orange High School. The scholarship aims to recognize and empower student-athletes who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and teamwork skills, promoting excellence in athletics and encouraging the development of student leaders who embody the values of sportsmanship, dedication, and perseverance.

Through this scholarship, the WOHSSMA hopes to inspire future generations of athletes to pursue their passions and become positive role models in their communities.

Since its inception in February 2022, the WOHSSMA has been committed to highlighting the achievements of West Orange High School athletes both on and off the field. The launch of the scholarship is yet another step towards fulfilling this mission.

The scholarship will award two one-time scholarships for $1,000 each. Applications must be submitted by May 1 at 11:59 p.m. The winners will be announced at Senior Sports Night on June 8.

To ensure a fair evaluation, an independent selection committee has been established consisting of West Orange Public Schools faculty and administration, alumni, Athletic Hall of Fame members, and third-party strategic sports partners.

All personally identifiable information will be removed prior to the committee’s review and selection process.

To apply for the scholarship, students should visit www.wohssports.com/scholarship.

The WOHSSMA is a student-led organization that aims to connect the West Orange community with the school’s award-winning sports athletics programs. The association organizes a variety of activities, events and content series to highlight the achievements of West Orange High School athletes both on and off the field.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association