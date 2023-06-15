Xavier Donaldson leads Seton Hall Prep track at Non-Public ‘A’ meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, June 10, the Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to Franklin High School in Somerset to compete in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state outdoor track and field finals. The Pirates had some outstanding performances as they finished in third place with 77 points.

Here are the Pirates’ top results:

100-yard dash – senior Xavier Donaldson – first place – 10.74 seconds.

200-yard dash – Donaldson – first place – 21.25.

400-meter run – Donaldson – first place – 48.23.

400-meter run – senior Nick DeVita – sixth place – 50.31.

800-meter run – DeVita – fourth place – 1 minute, 57.58 seconds.

400 hurdles – senior Ryan Matalonis – first place – 53.72.

4×400-meter relay – Donaldson, DeVita, senior Robert Williams, junior Brandon Williams – first place – 3:13.97.

4×800-meter relay – DeVita, senior TJ Sparno, junior Connor Schmit, junior Jordan Dones – third place – 8:21.12.

Triple Jump – senior Stephen Niamke – third place – 43 feet, 08.50 inches.

High Jump – Niamke – sixth place – 5-10.00.

Long Jump – senior Darren Burton II – sixth place – 21-00.50.

Discus – junior Brandon Dunn – fourth place – 148-10.

Shot Put – Dunn – fifth place – 47-08.50.

Shot Put – junior Tyler Dunn – sixth place – 47-08.25.

Pole Vault – sophomore Matthew Oess – fifth place – 11-06.00.

The Meet of Champions was scheduled to be held at Franklin High School in Somerset on Wednesday, June 14, after press time. The above finishers have been projected to compete in the event.