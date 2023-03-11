Yale hoopster Capstraw gains Ivy rookie honor for fifth time

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — First-year guard Kiley Capstraw, a West Orange High School graduate, who scored 9 points as the Yale University women’s basketball team earned a 63-42 win at Cornell on Saturday, Feb. 25, has been named the Ivy League Rookie of the Week. The league announced the award on Monday, Feb. 27. This is the fifth time this season Capstraw has earned the award.

Capstraw’s 9 points helped Yale to its largest margin of victory of the year, 21 points. In addition to hitting three shots from the field, including a three-pointer, she made both of her free throws and has not missed a free throw since Jan. 7. She leads the team in free-throw percentage (.882). Her four rebounds in the game tied for third on the team. Capstraw had zero turnovers in 25 minutes, the fourth time this season she has played that many minutes in a game and not had any turnovers.

For the season Capstraw is second on the team in scoring, averaging 9.3 points per game. She is fourth among all Ivy League first years in scoring and has earned more Ivy League Rookie of the Week Awards than anyone. Brown’s Grace Arnolie and Princeton’s Madison St. Rose have won the award three times to tie for second.

The Yale record for Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors in a season is six, held by four players.

The Ivy League record is 10, held by three players.

Capstraw led West Orange High School to its first Essex County Championship in 2019 and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Photos Courtesy of Yale University