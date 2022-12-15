Yale University women’s baseketball player Kiley Capstraw named Ivy League Rookie of the Week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — First-year guard Kiley Capstraw, a West Orange High School graduate, who led the Yale University women’s basketball team with 18 points in Sthe 60-58 overtime win versus Drexel on Sunday, Dec. 11, has been named Ivy League Rookie of the Week. The league announced the award on Monday, Dec. 12.

Capstraw has emerged as Yale’s leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points per game, after totaling 28 points in two games last week. She shot 9-for-17 from the field (.529), including 3 three-pointers, and hit all seven of her free throw attempts. She totaled eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Yale is 5-6 overall this season, 0-0 in the Ivy League.

Capstraw has scored in double digits in five of Yale’s last six games. She leads all Ivy League first years in scoring, and is the only first year in the league who is leading her team in scoring.

Capstraw led WOHS to its first Essex County championship game in 2019 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She is the first Bulldog to earn Ivy League Rookie of the Week this season. Last year Yale had three different honorees.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange Schools