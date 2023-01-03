Yale University women’s hoopster Kiley Capstraw named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for third straight week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — First-year guard Kiley Capstraw, of West Orange, who scored 22 points and shot 8-for-14 in the Yale University women’s basketball team’s only game last week, has been named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for the third week in a row. The league announced the award on Monday, Dec. 26.

Capstraw is Yale’s leading scorer and is 10th in the league, averaging 12.2 points per game. Against Lehigh on Wednesday, Dec. 21, she scored 20-plus points for the third time this season, finishing within 2 of her season high (she scored 24 against Fairfield University on Nov. 14). She was 5-for-6 (.833) from the free-throw line and leads the Ivy League in free-throw percentage (.900).

Capstraw has scored in double digits in seven of Yale’s last eight games. She leads all Ivy League first years in scoring and is the only first year in the league who is leading her team in scoring. She and Brown’s Grace Arnolie are the only players who have earned more than one Ivy League Rookie of the Week honor this season.

Capstraw is a graduate of West Orange High School, where she led her team to its first Essex County Championship (2019) and was a member of the National Honor Society.

