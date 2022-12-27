Yale University’s Kiley Capstraw, a West Orange HS graduate, earns Ivy League basketball honor for second straight week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — First-year guard Kiley Capstraw, of West Orange, who scored 12 points and had a season-high eight rebounds in Yale’s 58-46 women’s basketball win versus Boston University on Tuesday, Dec. 13, has been named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row. The league announced the award on Monday, Dec. 19.

Capstraw is Yale’s leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points per game. Against BU she shot 3-for-7 from the field (.429), including a pair of 3-pointers, and hit all four of her free throw attempts. She helped the Bulldogs hold the Terriers to 46 points, tied for the lowest point total they have scored all year.

Capstraw has scored in double digits in six of Yale’s last seven games. She leads all Ivy League first years in scoring and is the only first year in the league who is leading her team in scoring. She and Brown’s Grace Arnolie are the only players who have earned more than one Ivy League Rookie of the Week honor this season.

Capstraw is a graduate of West Orange High School, where she led her team to its first Essex County championship, in 2019, and was a member of the National Honor Society.