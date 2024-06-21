32 teams battle for South Orange Cornhole Classic tourney title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Meadowland Park Conservancy held a cornhole tournament Saturday, June 15, in Meadowland Park in South Orange. Thirty two teams of two players each competed in the event. The Tea Baggers defeated the Maryland Marauders in the final match to take the title. Matt Glass emceed the tournament which included music, food and a beer tent. The conservancy holds two tournaments a year, one in the spring and another in the fall. Prizes included gift cards from South Orange merchants and beer from Four City Brewery.