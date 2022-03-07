Bloomfield to honor Women’s History Month with events and product drive

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — During the month of March, Bloomfield will honor Women’s History Month by hosting multiple events, as well as the third annual menstrual hygiene product drive.

“In honor of Women’s History Month, we (the women of the Bloomfield Township Council) are collaborating with the Martin Luther King Jr. Season of Service Committee and the Department of Health and Human Services to collect menstrual hygiene products to ensure that people in our community have the supplies that they need,” Councilwoman Jenny Mundell said. “Additionally, we will be holding events, including an art show, a presentation at the library and an open discussion about the women that we admire. I encourage everyone in Bloomfield to try and participate in some of these exciting events this month.”

For the third annual menstrual hygiene product drive, Drop off tampons, pads, liners, menstrual cups, period panties and intimate wipes at participating locations through the month of March. Donations will be distributed to local schools and food pantries. Locations are Bloomfield Civic Center, 84 Broad St.; Bloomfield Public Library, 90 Broad St.; Big Bill’s Corner Cafe, 220 Hoover Ave.; Bloomfield Steak and Seafood, 409 Franklin St.; 23 Skiddoo Cafe, 33 Carteret St.; Green Grocer Food Hub, 27 Carteret St.; F45 Training Bloomfield, 28 Broad St.; Lovlee Art Studios, 112 Broad St., third floor; Martinez Martial Arts and Family Fitness Center, 147 Grove St.; and Shooting Star Dance Center, 403 Broad St.

“It is imperative that we all seek to elevate and help the women in our community, especially during Women’s History Month,” Councilwoman Wartyna Davis said. “I am grateful to all of our partners that have worked so hard behind the scenes to plan a phenomenal month of events and I look forward to seeing Bloomfield women at all of them.”

Visit the Bloomfield Township Facebook page on March 8, International Women’s Day, as the town’s councilwomen take over the social media feed to recognize “Bloomfield Women to Watch,” which will include women of the Bloomfield community who have inspired others professionally or personally, who break down barriers through example and/or action, and who are committed to creating an environment for the success and growth of others. These women will also be recognized by proclamation at the council meeting on March 28.

“Women’s History Month is about supporting women in our community and reflecting on the tremendous accomplishments of women throughout our history,” Councilwoman Sarah Cruz said. “Please consider coming to some of these events and if you have the means to make a donation to this product drive, please consider doing so, as menstrual hygiene products are often the first things people forgo when they are struggling with financial insecurity.”

Bloomfield Public Library will feature book displays and story times celebrating women throughout the month of March in both the adult and children’s libraries.

The 2022 Women’s History Month theme, “providing healing, promoting hope,” is both a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and front-line workers during this ongoing pandemic, as well as a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history. The Bloomfield Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department is calling out to artists who would like to display their work for the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month and the theme of healing and hope. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4zhvk39d to fill out the form to participate. Call 973-743-9074 with any questions.