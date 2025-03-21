Doing ‘Art Like a Girl’ and showing it off at Maplewood gallery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Just Like A Girl art exhibit challenges stereotypes and showcases the creativity, strength, and vision of young female artists.

“The exhibit aims to flip outdated narratives of what it means to do something ‘like a girl,’” said Andrea Teutli, manager of Maplewood Arts and Culture.

Timed to coincide with Women’s History Month, all the artists are female or identify as female or non-binary and are between the ages of 10 and 20. More than 50 girls participated, and more than 90 pieces of art were on display.

“I’m just gonna gush,” Mayor Nancy Adams said at the opening of the exhibit. “I’m so thrilled. And a big thanks to Stacy Ross-Trevor and Andrea Teutli for putting this together so quickly. Beautiful art and powerful expressions. I couldn’t be more proud. It’s Women’s History Month. We need to keep uplifting each other.”

Fiona, 10, showcased her piece “The Peaks.” She worked in pencil, flair pen, and Sharpies.

“I drew a landscape and a bunch of lines,” she said. “I do a lot of art. This is the first time in a gallery. I took lessons when I was young. I like doing abstract. I like to color.

I’m picky about colors. It has to be perfect. I like lime green.”

Alice, 16, took a photograph of her sister Lucy, 11, and titled it “Sister’s Glasses.”

“My sister and I look similar,” she said. ‘“Her glasses are definitive. Glasses can be a beautiful thing. I love and value my sister. It’s art and a good representative of who she is as a person. I love to do art as a passion. I have a deep appreciation. Everything has beauty in it. Photography is a great way to capture that.”

Adie, 14, created an acrylic painting called “Shadow’s Power.” She was inspired by the movie “Sonic 3.”

“I like the visuals,” she said. “Visuals are so cool, and I like color choices they did in the movie.” She sees art as something she could do for a living. She said, “With extra practice, maybe painting as a career.”

Hannah, 17, had a piece entitled “Me?” which explored the idea of beauty standards for young girls.

“The slumber parties when you’re younger, flipping through teen magazines,” she said. “How much our body image affects us.”

Hannah is going to college soon and is undecided. “Art is something I love and am going to keep with me,” she said.

Tessa, 16, had a photo called “Light in the Chaos” – representing so much chaos in a young girl’s life.

“Dealing with everything, being able to get through it and shine through it,” she said. “Photography is something I really enjoy and feel passionate about and want to incorporate in the future.”

Aine Fuchia, 10, created “A Pocket of Freedom” out of fabric, tape, and metal.

“In the olden days women didn’t have pockets, didn’t have a place to put belongings,” she said. “Pockets are more private.” She loves sewing and wants to be an art teacher.

Ziva, 12, painted a piece called “Balance.”

“I made it when I was bored one day,” she said. “I got an art kit from an aunt. I didn’t expect to enter an art contest. I think of it as a hobby. I like drawing, it’s definitely a part of me.”

For additional information on the Just Like A Girl art exhibition, visit: https://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/upcoming-exhibitions-and-programs-old/just-like-a-girl-art-exhibition