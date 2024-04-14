Earthquake shakes Meet the Mayors breakfast

The Wilshire Grand Hotel shook and the chandelier began vibrating last week as the force of nature temporarily interrupted the 14th Annual Meet the Mayors of Essex County event in West Orange.

Attendees looked at each other quizzically but no one seemed too fazed, and the panel discussion carried on.

“We are the most exciting speakers, or you have nerves of steel,” said Zenon Christodoulou, commissioner of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, shortly after the rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the northeast.

The event was called “Meet the Mayors” and most all of the Essex County mayors were in attendance, but only West Orange Mayor Susan McCarthy spoke to the group.

Along with Christodoulou, the panel was made up of Joseph F. Accardo Jr., vice president regulatory and deputy general counsel of PSE&G; Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly; and Jacquelyn A. Suarez, acting commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs (DCA).

After the breakfast and networking, attendees and the mayors of Essex County were invited to ask the panel questions on the following topics—affordable housing, energy, and development/redevelopment.

Victor M. Nichols, chief executive officer/publisher of DMC Publishing LLC & PleOS Agency, hosted the event. He opened by thanking all the Chambers of Commerce involved and the League of Women Voters, and Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr.

McCarthy addressed the issue of affordable housing, while Wimberly addressed homelessness.

“We are going to end veteran homelessness in the next 18 months,” Suarez said. “Veterans are the most deserving in our community. We have resources. HFMA (Healthcare Financial Management Association) and housing community resources.”

“A beautiful state of New Jersey, folks should have a good quality of life,” said Wimberly. “The homeless population increased since Covid. Affordable housing—it’s a work in progress.”

“PSE&G has amazing programs to help people pay bills, helping towns and communities,” said Christodoulou. However, he noted that less than 20% of those eligible have applied for these programs. He encouraged the mayors to reach out to the other 80% and let them know about the PSE&G programs.

Another issue addressed was that as luxury apartments go up, so does rent. How could those currently renting be helped as new development goes up.

“If it’s an affordable unit, any increases have to be approved,” Suarez responded. “Whatever your lease is, you’re locked into that.”

The topic of energy-saving and electrical vehicles came up. Accardo said that PSE&G participates in energy-saving programs but will be doing more.

“We’re just scratching the surface, but we’re off to a good start,” he said. “We are in this clean energy world now.”

“Electric vehicles are going to become a reality,” added Christodoulou. “We are determined to make sure to de-carbonize. Having charging places (for electric vehicles) so people aren’t afraid of running out.

Everybody hates change. Consumers have to be willing to adopt to that change.”

Meet the Mayors of Essex County was presented by LIV Connected/Livingston Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit https://livingstonchambernj.com/.