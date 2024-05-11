East Orange selected as National League of Cities tour stop

The City of East Orange was an official stop on the National League of Cities (NLC) Centennial Roadshow: “100 Years, 100 Cities.”

This initiative is part of NLC’s year-long celebration, marking a century of commitment to advancing local government and advocating for the interests of cities, towns and villages nationwide.

The roadshow, organized by NLC, includes stops at 100 cities in every region of the country, aimed at spotlighting the diversity, resilience, and transformation of America’s local communities.

Commencing in March at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, where the NLC was founded, the roadshow continues coast-to-coast, stopping in cities of all sizes to showcase the unique stories of municipalities like the City of East Orange. NLC will also be visiting Newark and Trenton during the New Jersey leg of the tour.

“We are incredibly excited for this special opportunity to participate in the NLC Centennial Roadshow and showcase our city’s progress to a national audience. Being selected as one stop among 100 cities across America is a significant honor and a testament to the hard work we do each and every day to create a sustainable and vibrant community for the people who live, work and visit East Orange,” said Mayor Ted R. Green. “Our city has enjoyed a very fruitful relationship with the National League of Cities, and we are proud to recognize NLC’s legacy of 100 years of service and advocacy for municipalities across the nation.”

Following breakfast in the Mayor’s Conference Room, Mayor Ted Green, East Orange City Councilmembers Christopher Awe, Sameed Monk, Casim Gomez, along with other team members, took the guests on a mini-tour of some of our redevelopment projects, including Columbian Park, where they were greeted by kindergartners from Sheila Y. Oliver Academy, EOSD School Board President Andrea McPhatter and Principal Yvy Joseph.

The last stop was the rooftop of the public parking garage at The Crossings at Brick Church Station where they were greeted by Josh Weingarten and Maureen Devenny of Triangle Equities, the developer of this transformative project which has been recognized as a national model for urban revitalization through a public/private

partnership.

East Orange firefighters and students from St. Benedict’s Academy, who are shadowing firefighters as part of a new mentoring program led by Acting Fire Chief Bruce Davis, also met the NLC tour group.