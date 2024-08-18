Free training offered in high-demand industries via Rising Builders Program

The city of East Orange’s Rising Builders Program will launch six new training programs in high-demand trade industries this fall.

The Rising Builders Program, created under the administration of Mayor Ted R. Green and led by David Sharp, coordinator of Employment and Training Programs for the Mayor’s Office of Employment and Training, is an innovative public-private partnership between the city and Triangle Equities, developer of The Crossings at Brick Church Station. The program was designed to ensure East Orange residents remain workforce ready for construction, logistics, transportation, maintenance, green energy and other industries in demand.

An orientation session will be in preparation for the training programs, which will begin this fall. To register to receive information on the orientation session and other upcoming events, complete the survey at tinyurl.com/eotrainingsurvey.

Free training and professional certificates will be offered in the following:

• forklift operator OSHA-10,

• forklift operator hazwoper/OSHA-10,

• general construction/maintenance,

• commercial driver’s license (CDL),

• commercial driver’s license (CDL) tank vehicle/hazardous materials, and

• black seal NJ boiler operator.

Green said the overall mission of RBP is to ensure that East Orange’s workforce is composed of people from the community, providing them with the necessary training, certifications and licenses needed to forge successful career paths.

“We are committed to making connections between our residents and industry leaders, and community partners to providing extensive training and hands-on experience and positioning our participants for immediate employment and long-term career growth,” said Green. “The programs are tailored to key industries such as transportation, distribution, maintenance and construction, which have seen significant growth and offer diverse careers for our residents.”

Sharp, who has spent the past six years cultivating community partnerships and maintaining a vetted database of viable job seekers, said the work he is doing is driven by his passion to not only help people get jobs, but to help them build a career path that can positively change their lives.

He is especially proud to hear success stories like Gerard Carey, who is an inaugural graduate of National Career Institute’s General Construction/Laborers Training Program in 2022, and a current employee on the 116-unit Hue Soul redevelopment project, located at 431 Main St. in East Orange, once home to the iconic East Orange Diner and former Soul Food Factory.

Sharp said putting qualified residents such asGerard in construction jobs is one of the mayor’s top priorities, aligning with his mantra for local hiring: “Made for us, built by us.”

Smith has been on the project for the past eight months and, according to Sharp, his supervisors have nothing but praise for Gerard’s work ethic and performance.

“My training was such a great learning experience overall. You see how the world really works through construction. I am proud to have an opportunity to be a part of this project and have my family or my kids walk by and know that I was involved in rebuilding East Orange and making a change,” said Carey.

Another resident, Carl Ward, completed the HVAC Training Program at NCI on his own and began looking for work, eventually reaching out to Mr. Sharp.

Recently hired to work on the Hue Soul project, Ward said he never visualized himself in construction. Now, he says, he can see it clearly, and his sights are set high.

“I would love to be a project manager, running a project like this (Hue Soul),” said Ward.