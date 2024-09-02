Glen Ridge HS football team strives for another solid run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football program is buzzing after last year’s incredible run.

As the No. 7 seed, the Ridgers upset No. 2 seed Waldwick–Midland Park, 33-26, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state playoffs. It marked the program’s first playoff win since 1982, which was the last time the Ridgers won a state sectional championship.

Now, with Chris Stumolo taking over the head-coaching reins, the Ridgers are motivated to build off their 6-5 season.

After the first week of official practice, Strumolo is excited about his team.

“They are really good kids,” Strumolo said on Saturday, Aug. 17, as his team was getting ready for practice. “It’s been a fun week. It’s been really positive. They definitely work hard. They show up and work hard. There’s been great effort, (the players are) very coachable. You see things that need to be corrected, you correct them and you see improvement in what you’re correcting, which is another great trait for a team.”

The Ridgers will be led by their three returning senior captains – offensive tackle-defensive end Jake Liloia, wide receiver-defensive back Brad Foster and running back-safety Luke Olczak.

Junior Tristan Wilson will take over as the starting quarterback, replacing Dylan O’Neil, who graduated as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards with 3,891 yards. O’Neli also threw for 44 career touchdowns, including 15 TDs in each of the past two seasons.

Wilson learned from O’Neil and is making nice progress in his development, evidenced by his showings in 7-on-7s this summer, Strumolo said.

Besides Foster and Olczak, the Ridgers have other solid returning skill players, such as junior running back Zach Konetzni and junior receiver Myles Adams.

“They are explosive,” said Strumolo of the skill players. In particular, Foster and Konetzni can do a lot when they get their hands on the ball, Strumolo said.

Senior Joe Morales, juniors Thomas Barton and Alex Bowman, and freshman Tyler Kamil join Liloia on the offensive line. Junior John Leone, Liloia and Bowman comprise the defensive line. Barton will also play linebacker, while Foster, Konetzni, Adams and sophomore Jackson Goldberg will comprise the secondary.

Sophomore Jimmy Gist will handle the place-kicking duties.

Though they lost decisively to Shabazz in the quarterfinals, the Ridgers still savored that upset playoff win.

“They are excited about that,” said Strumolo about the win over Waldwick–Midland Park. “There were a good amount of kids who were a part of that. (Glen Ridge) lost of kids to graduation, but a lot of kids contributed to that win last year. So they got a feel of what it’s like to get there and be a seventh seed and beat a No. 2 seed. They know what it takes to win a big game and they came back in that game. I think that makes them hungry this year, but also understanding that it’s a clean slate; what you did last year has no reflection on what you are going to do this year, except motivate you to try to get back to repeat and go a little bit further.”

The keys to that goal are to stay healthy and continue to work hard, Strumolo noted.

Strumolo replaces Manj Singh, who helped turn around the Ridgers program in his two years at the helm. Singh now is the head coach at Verona. The Ridgers will host Verona in Week 7 at Hurrell Field.

Schedule

Sept. 6: at Whippany Park, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Newark Central (Shabazz Stadium), 1 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Hanover Park, noon

Sept. 28: vs. Hoboken, noon

Oct. 5: at Newark Collegiate Academy (Schools Stadium), 1 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: vs. Verona, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26: vs. Dwight Morrow (Englewood), noon

Photo by Joe Ragozzino