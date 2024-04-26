Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins five straight games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated Madison and Immaculate Heart Academy to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 5-2 on the season.

The Ridgers defeated Madison, 19-11, April 16, in Madison. Junior Campbell Spillett had eight goals and five assists, junior Katie Powers had five goals and eight assists and sophomore Addison Townson had three goals and one assist to lead Glen Ridge. Senior Julia Corradi had one goal and one assist and sophomore Grace Sutton and senior Siena Atkinson each had one goal. Junior Marjorie Boyle made four saves.

Glen Ridge defeated Immaculate Heart Academy, 14-8, April 18, in the township of Washington in Bergen County. Spillett collected five goals, Towson had four goals and one assist and Powers had three goals and two assists. Sutton had one goal and one assist and freshman Claudia Brennan had one goal. Atkinson also had three assists.