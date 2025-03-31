Dedicated wife,mother, grand- mother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend 3/13/32-3/25/25

Hope Kerzner (nee Harmelin) of West Orange, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 25th – exactly seven years to the day of her beloved husband Irv Kerzner’s unveiling. Her final weeks were filled with love as she was surrounded by her devoted family members and friends.

A native of Newark, Hope and her twin sister, Harriet, shared an unbreakable bond. They graduated from Weequahic High School in Newark. Hope married the love of her life when she was 19, just months after Harriet married her husband, Stanley Gussow. A foursome of best friends, they formed an incredible

family circle filled with unadulterated love, caring and friendship.

Hope and Irv created a great marriage of 66 years, and in Irv’s final months, she would not leave his bedside. Hope dedicated herself to her husband, children, grand-children, greatgrand- children, sister, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and her lifelong friends. She and Irv made the house he built in 1961 – a home that was ahead of its time– a haven for family and religious traditions and a sanctuary where memories were made.

The well-being and happiness of her family were Hope’s paramount focus. She never wanted anything from anyone and never wanted to be a burden. In her later years, Hope took great joy in her grandchildren – and over the last six years, nothing brought her more happiness than seeing her three great granddaughters, currently ages 2 to 6.

Hope was very involved in B’nai B’rith International, Hadassah, and the Sisterhood at B’nai Shalom in West Orange, where she and Irv were active members for more than 60 years. She was an ardent supporter of numerous religious and charitable causes. A totally selfless giver of enduring love, support and sweetness, Hope leaves behind a legacy of generosity, compassion,

and unwavering commitment to putting others first.

Hope is survived by her sons Sandy (Randi) and Alan; grand- children Mitchell, David (Lindsay), Michael (Michelle), and Lori (Jimmy) Weller; great grandchildren; sister Harriet; brother-in-law Stanley; and her adoring nieces, nephews.

Those wishing to make a donation are asked to contribute to the Clara Goy Lymphoma Research Fund at the John Theurer Cancer Center (https://give.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/site/Donation2) or B’nai Shalom in West Orange, New Jersey (https://bnaishalom.net/giving).