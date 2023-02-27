Iconic WO venue, The Manor, to close

By Debbie L. Hochberg

Correspondent

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Manor, the landmark mansion known for its award-winning cuisine and beautiful décor and gardens, will be closing for good later this year.

“The Manor was an icon of our era,” said Janet Cole, a Morristown resident who frequented the restaurant with her husband, Dr. Robert Cole. “We had so many memorable family events there. The lobster buffet on Wednesday nights was everyone’s favorite. The perfect evening ended with dancing in the Dome room upstairs. Every time we had a special event to celebrate, we went there. It was just so beautiful.”

The restaurant and event venue will close its doors on July 5, according to the Knowles family, owners of The Manor since 1956.

“Due to a series of unforeseen circumstances, including the pandemic, the lingering effects of COVID and skyrocketing inflation, the decision to close was not an easy one but it had to be done,” said Keith Sly, communications manager for The Manor.

Sly said the Knowles family is humbled by the many communications it continues to receive from former patrons since the announcement of the Manor’s closing.

“It has been very overwhelming and more heartfelt than we could have anticipated,” Sly said. “The outpouring of memories from guests and people who took the time to share their pictures and memories with us … it has truly been endearing to find out what we have meant to people in their milestone experiences … even people we haven’t heard from in years.”

Harry Knowles, the founder of The Manor, who died in 2021 at age 96, began his career in hospitality as a busboy at the Robin Hood Inn in Clifton, where he met his future bride, Doris Herdman, the granddaughter of the owner who was a coat check girl at the restaurant.

While working there, World War II began, so Knowles, wanting to serve his country, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

Upon his return from service, Knowles went back to work at the Robin Hood Inn and subsequently he and Herdman married. He eventually purchased The Moresque Restaurant in West Orange, and opened it under a new name – the “Bow & Arrow Manor” – on New Year’s Eve in 1956, later changing the name to “The Manor.”

Over the years, Knowles, with his wife and sons Wade and Kurt, continued to improve The Manor and acquire more venues including The Pleasantdale Chateau and The Highlawn Pavilion, both in West Orange, and the Ram’s Head in Galloway. The Ram’s Head is no longer in business and the Highlawn Pavilion was sold last year. The Pleasantdale Chateau continues to operate on Eagle Rock Avenue.

“As those who know us are certain, our hearts have always been (and always will be) with The Manor,” the Knowles family said in a statement. “It was the very first of our family’s properties, grown year over year to something incredibly special to us. It has been an immeasurable part of our life’s work for over 66 years. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve labored side-by-side through it all.”

The statement also spoke of the family’s love and commitment to West Orange.

“We’ve all grown up in this community and have actively chosen to live nearly the entirety of our lives in this wonderful town … and we will continue to do so,” the statement said. “We’ve proudly raised our children here and will look forward to continuing to contribute to bringing business to this community through our other operations. Creating special moments for people is what we love most, and we can’t imagine doing anything else.

The future of the building and grounds is uncertain, Sly said.

“I am sure they will be exploring options and possibilities but at this point, the future has not yet been determined,” Sly said. “Right now, we are focusing on taking care of our clients and staff.”

The Manor is currently open for private events only through July 5; public restaurant dining is no longer being offered.

Patrons who have had meaningful memories at The Manor can visit themanorrestaurant.com, where the Knowles’ family statement can be read in its entirety. Within the message, links for sharing experiences, pictures and stories can also be found.