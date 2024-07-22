Irvington HS girls flag football players excel

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School recent graduates Dynasia Williams and Janasia Wilson represented Irvington High School in the Zone6ix Co-Ed High School Flag Football All-Star event at Bauerle Field in Paterson on June 30.

Wilson was named Most Valuable Player. Wilson also was named the Star-Ledger/NJ.com Player of the Year this season.

In addition, fellow IHS recent graduates Serenity Rodriguez, Brianna Hertilien and Wilson were honored as they announced their college choices.

Rodriguez will attend Baker University, in Kansas; and Hertilien will attend St. Thomas University, in Miami; and Wilson will attend Keiser University, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

All three institutions are among the top women’s flag football teams in the nation.

