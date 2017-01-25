Timberlake is reelected president by Essex County Freeholders

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Freeholder Britnee N. Timberlake of East Orange was re-elected president of the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders during the board’s annual reorganization meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Hall of Records.

Timberlake was nominated by Freeholder Vice President Gill, Freeholder Lebby C. Jones of Irvington and Freeholder Cynthia D. Toro of Bloomfield, while Freeholder Vice President Gill was nominated by Freeholder Rufus I. Johnson of Newark, Freeholder Leonard M. Luciano of West Caldwell and Timberlake.

During her remarks, Timberlake recapped the accomplishments of 2016. She spoke on the progress the board has made thus far with her leadership, highlighting the following issues: the importance of fostering international relationships and embracing diversity; the significance of the board’s Banking Review Law in preventing foreclosures in the county; the “Clean Jobs” Law — expected to pass on Wednesday, Jan. 18 — that will establish training programs to teach the unemployed and underemployed the specialty of cleaning contaminated lots and abating lead and asbestos; and unanimously leading the board to vote to save county taxpayers millions and prevent layoffs by entering into the state Health Benefits Plan.

Timberlake went on to say, “Being President of the freeholder board is so much more than just showing up and having perfect attendance. It’s a lot more than that. It’s about working together. It’s about being together, having conversations for the right reasons, not moving forward a selfish agenda and truly, truly, truly, being willing to sacrifice time for the community, who are ultimately, really strangers, but we know them as our neighbors.” The president concluded by adding that 2017 will be a year filled with promise. She plans to continue to lead the board in putting the needs of the of the residents of Essex County first.

Timberlake is the youngest freeholder elected in the state of New Jersey and the only current sitting black female president. As president, she has addressed several key issues affecting her fellow citizens, including home ownership assistance, small business financing, foreclosures, immigration and public safety. Her accomplishments resonate through her continuous work in discovering ways to improve the county she calls home. It is with great humility that she pledges to continue serving those in need in an elected capacity as the board’s president and Essex County District 3 freeholder.

During the program, the Rev. Ella Coriner Johnson, associate minister of Calvary Baptist Church, offered an opening prayer and Isaiah Conte of Jazz House Kids Montclair presented a musical selection.